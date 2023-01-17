U.S. singer Madonna performs during her ‘MDNA’ tour in Berlin, Thursday, June 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ready your wallet, Madonna is coming to Tampa.

On Tuesday, the “Queen of Pop” announced her Celebration Tour will be making a stop at Amalie Arena on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The tour is said to highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music” from the past 40-plus years of her career.

The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, before making stops in Detroit, MI; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Miami, FL; Los Angeles, CA, and more. Madonna will then head overseas where she will hit 11 cities throughout Europe, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, and others.

The final stop in the Celebration Tour will wrap up in Amsterdam, NL, on Friday, Dec. 1 at Ziggo Dome.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the tour announcement.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time at madonna.com/tour.

Tickets can also be purchased via Ticketmaster starting Friday, Jan. 20 at 10:00 a.m. Prices are $40, $79.50, $110, $175, $250, $350, and $500.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will also have a pre-sale opportunity starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. ET through Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. ET for all North America-based shows.

Visit madonna.com for complete tour and ticketing information. See below for a full list of stops in North America.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Saturday, July 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tuesday, July 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, July 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tuesday, July 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thursday, July 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sunday, July 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Monday, Aug. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, Aug. 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, Aug. 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wednesday, Sept. 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Monday, Sept. 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thursday, Sept. 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Saturday, Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena