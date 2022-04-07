TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of “Alice in Wonderland” can plan for an experience down the rabbit hole with a new cocktail event coming to Tampa in July.

“The Mad Hatter, Dormouse, and Hare are unleashing teatime mayhem with an immersive experience and taste of Wonderland in Tampa!” the event’s website says.

The traveling event has hosted parties in New York, Los Angeles and London and over 50,000 guests have attended.

(Courtesy: Fever)

Tickets to the Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party include a welcome drink, three original cocktails served in teacups and a Mad Hatter hat to wear during the experience, which lasts 90 minutes.

The dress code is casual, but “Alice in Wonderland” costumes are welcome.

A location for the event has not yet been unveiled, but tickets are already on sale. Tickets start at $53 and are available online for select days and times throughout July.