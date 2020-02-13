MacDill plane with middle school students on board forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A KC-135 aircraft with a group of middle school students on board was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after taking off from MacDill Air Force Base.

The plane left MacDill Thursday morning for a refueling trip. According to MacDill, the flight lead made the decision to cut the flight short and make an emergency landing.

“The crew noticed a potential issue in the boom pod area,” base officials said in a Facebook post.

Everyone on the plane exited safely after landing back at MacDill. They were checked by flight doctors before being released.

In addition to the flight crew, students from McLane Middle School in Brandon were also on the plane at the time. According to MacDill, it’s part of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) program.

The air force base’s website says several “flying classrooms” – or a flight on a local training mission that students are allowed on – happen each year.

LATEST HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day"

Trooper Remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Remembered"

Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season"

Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing"

Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave"

Feel the heat learning to blow glass in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feel the heat learning to blow glass in St. Pete"

Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers"

Trooper Bullock's body arrives at Sarasota National Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Bullock's body arrives at Sarasota National Cemetery"

Trooper Bullock's last call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Bullock's last call"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss