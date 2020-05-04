MacDill medical team on the front lines in New York fighting against COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) – Colonel Jennifer Ratcliff is an orthopedic surgeon in Orlando in civilian life. As part of the U.S. Air Force Reserve, she is the commander of the 927th Aerospace Medicine Squadron.

In early April Colonel Ratcliff and her team were called to deploy to New York to help out in the fight against COVID-19.

After a long day recently, Ratcliff sat down with her cell phone to record a video diary. The fatigue from long hours and the emotion in her voice told as much about her work as her spoken words. The colonel chose not to focus on the difficult aspects of her job as she spoke, she wanted to relate a good news story.

“I watched one of our Air Force Reserve respiratory therapists extubate a patient, who’s been here for a week,” said Ratcliff.

Extubation is a procedure performed in hospitals to remove the endotracheal tube, which is the last step in liberating a patient from the mechanical ventilator for a patient suffering from COVID-19,

“You can see by the team who’s been taking care of him, that it’s a good day when somebody who’s been on a ventilator, not breathing on their own for a week can finally be off a ventilator,” said Ratcliff.

When the breathing tube is removed, the doctor says you can hear staff in the hospital, start to applaud.

“One day at a time. Got to take the little things take the little things and smile about them,” said Radcliff as she signed off of her video diary.

1st Lt. Joseph O’Brian is also with the U.S. Air Force Reserve unit that deployed from MacDill Air Force Base to head to New York. He was at his home in Orlando when the phone rang.

“I get a phone call that says you need to be in uniform and report in about four hours,” said O’Brian.

Who had to leave behind his wife and young daughter. “Having to explain that I don’t know exactly where I’m going to be, I don’t know how long I’m going to be gone, I don’t have a lot of answers for you, the only answer I do have is that I need to leave in about two hours and I don’t know when I’m going to see you again,” said O’Brian.

He left them, knowing he was heading to a danger zone because of the virus. It’s not your traditional going into the battlefield, expecting to be shot at by the enemy, but it’s a different kind of enemy, it’s a virus and it’s a dangerous virus and people are very, very ill,” said O’Brian.

However, with this enemy, the danger is there from the moment he walks into work.

“When you step into the hospital, the ICU, the Emergency Room, you can have your mask on, but you feel like you are bathing in it,” said O’Brian.

Part of the stress he and others feel as they do their jobs is the threat of the virus being spread.

“It’s like being right up against the enemy and you don’t know it, because it takes so long for the symptoms to come, you don’t know if, did I pull my mask off for a second and that’s the wrong thing to do, you don’t know,” said O’Brian.

Another stressful aspect of the job is seeing very sick people come into his emergency room.

“Seeing both the very critically ill come in where sometimes there is very few things that you can do to people literally walking in through the front door saying, I just don’t feel good. The think about it is, you have to treat everyone like they are positive and you have to take everything seriously,” said O’Brian, but helping them is why he took the job.

“I think that’s why we all put the uniform on. I like being a nurse, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said O’Brian.

