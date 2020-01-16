MacDill family says they are locked out of their home because of mold problem

TAMPA (WFLA) – Caroline Schanck noticed problems in her home not long after moving in, in October of 2018.

Schanck and her husband live on base at MacDill Air Force Base with their two small daughters and like many others in base housing at MacDill the family says they are having health problems because of mold.

“My daughters are having nose bleeds, constantly. They are probably having nose bleeds every day,” said Schanck.

A mold remediation company worked on the home not long after they first reported the problems, but now they’ve noticed the same issues again.

“We started to notice smells, we started to notice soft spots in our flooring again, gaps in the flooring,” said Schanck.

To monitor the progress of the work the Schanck’s put security cameras into their home mold remediation workers spotted the cameras and apparently were not happy.

“I don’t think they liked that very much because when they noticed when we had cameras they decided to put up plastic containment walls blocking the cameras,” said Schanck.

After that, the family says they were locked out of their home by the company working on the mold issue.

The family says a representative of the private contractor that manages the homes also used threatening language when they found out the cameras were in the home.

“They told us that the owners of the home were considering legal action against us for having cameras in our home, which is legal and we weren’t going to be allowed into our home until we sat down and discussed the cameras with them,” said Schanck.

The President of Michaels Management Services, that manages base housing says the family is being kept out of their home for their own protection while mold remediation work is underway.

“If we have mold remediation going on with containment, we can’t have people entering the home. We have to follow protocols with containment and we have to control the construction site” said Ron Hansen with Michaels Management Services.

Hansen says his company will work with the family to allow them access to the home, but they have to have an escort while the mold remediation work is underway.