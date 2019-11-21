MacDill cemetery search could pick up steam at beginning of 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The latest search for a forgotten or ignored cemetery is at MacDill Air Force Base and could pick up steam at the beginning of next year.

MacDill officials tell News Channel 8, they received word that a cemetery may be located on a portion of their property near Manhattan Avenue. They are meeting now to discuss how to move forward to confirm there is or isn’t one there.





“So this is a unique situation but we’re going to make sure that we put our best foot forward and the resources that we have to explore it and make sure that we either verify that it’s there. And if it is, we’re going to honor those who are buried there,” said First Lt. Brandon Hanner with MacDill.

It could be January before we see any physical searching at MacDill.