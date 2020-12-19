MacDill Airmen welcomed home for the holidays

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The MacDill Air Force base welcomed home the 50th Air Refueling Squadron Friday afternoon. The group of airmen deployed to Southeast Asia back in August and were met with big hugs and kisses from family and friends as they made their big return.

“Missing Thanksgiving was a big one but being back for Christmas means the world to us,” said Andres Velez, an airman.

“Having them back is always a joyous occasion,” said Deidre Branick.

Deidre was especially excited to see her husband Michael after four months. The two married in July, a month before he needed to leave for deployment.

“It was a lot. When they’re away you have to adjust and find your rhythm. Now with technology you can still talk to your spouse, so that helps,” Branick said.

She believes it takes a support system to make it through the times when their airmen are away.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss