MacDill Airmen welcomed home for the holidays

TAMPA (WFLA) – The MacDill Air Force base welcomed home the 50th Air Refueling Squadron Friday afternoon. The group of airmen deployed to Southeast Asia back in August and were met with big hugs and kisses from family and friends as they made their big return.

“Missing Thanksgiving was a big one but being back for Christmas means the world to us,” said Andres Velez, an airman.

“Having them back is always a joyous occasion,” said Deidre Branick.

Deidre was especially excited to see her husband Michael after four months. The two married in July, a month before he needed to leave for deployment.

“It was a lot. When they’re away you have to adjust and find your rhythm. Now with technology you can still talk to your spouse, so that helps,” Branick said.

She believes it takes a support system to make it through the times when their airmen are away.