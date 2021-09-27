MacDill Airmen return home from 6-month deployment

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – On Monday, family members and loved ones gathered at MacDill Air Force Base to welcome home more than thirty airmen returning home from deployment in Southwest Asia.

They were greeted by hugs and high-fives when they got off the aircraft.

“To be able to have them come home after doing ab awesome job for their country and have them be able to reunite with their loved ones, their families, it’s the best,” said Col. Benjamin Jonsson, Base Commander MacDill Air Force Base.

The airmen spent the last six months in Southwest Asia supporting KC-135 operations and maintenance.

“The information and the experiences they get we use here at MacDill Air Force base to make our operations that much more effective,” said Maj. Jennifer Lindberg, Commander for the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

The Rouse Family was one of many who were at MacDill today, waiting to greet their loved one and they have been counting down the days until dad was coming home.

“Every night the boys put a sticker on it, sometimes two stickers. It was so they could keep up and countdown until their dad would come home,” said Kari Rouse, who was waiting for her husband to return from deployment.

8 On Your Side is told the airmen they just returned will get about two weeks of rest and relaxation after their deployment to spend time with family and friends before having to return to work at MacDill Air Force Base.