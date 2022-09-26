TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — MacDill Air Force Base issued a mandatory evacuation order for non-mission essential individuals on Monday morning.

The order from Colonel Adam Bingham, MacDill Air Force Base Commander, will be completed at noon Tuesday, according to a release.

Uniformed service members, their dependents, and civilian employees that live in Hillsborough County Evacuation Zone A are also included in this order. The county also issued a mandatory evacuation order for that zone and recommended voluntary evacuation for Zone B.

While non-essential personnel may be released as soon as Monday, those who are essential will require permission to evacuate.

“These are always difficult decisions given the uncertainty of the path and severity of the storm, but the safety of our personnel and families is paramount,” Bingham said

