MacDill AFB attempting to confirm forgotten cemetery on base

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base is allocating resources to attempt to confirm if there is a forgotten cemetery on base property.

This comes following the recent discovery of similar forgotten cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area.

8 On Your Side has learned a wooded area on the base will be the focus of the investigation.

At this time there is no date specified as to when the investigation would take place.

