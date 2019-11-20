TAMPA (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base is allocating resources to attempt to confirm if there is a forgotten cemetery on base property.
This comes following the recent discovery of similar forgotten cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area.
8 On Your Side has learned a wooded area on the base will be the focus of the investigation.
At this time there is no date specified as to when the investigation would take place.
LATEST POSTS
- Survivor of human trafficking advocates for those who are still captive
- MacDill AFB attempting to confirm forgotten cemetery on base
- Lawmakers fear backlash will stop flavored vaping ban
- Hollywood executive wanted Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman in a biopic
- Pasco school first in the world to use synthetic, man-made frogs for realistic dissections