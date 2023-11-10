TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The newest airline at Tampa International Airport is launching the first of two new routes Friday.

Lynx Air will take travelers to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting Friday. The airline will start serving the Montreal-Pierre Trudeau International Airport (YUL) next week.

Both routes will fly out of Tampa on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“Tampa International Airport is proud to offer more travel options from Toronto and Montreal with our new airline partner Lynx Air, the first Canadian carrier to launch new service to TPA since the pandemic,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said in July. “Our community is closely linked with our Canadian neighbors, who are the largest source of international visitation, homeownership and foreign direct investment in Tampa Bay. We look forward to better serving our travelers to and from Canada and opening doors to all the wonderful things our growing region has to offer.”

Lynx Air, a Calgary-based airline, launched in April 2022. It serves 16 destinations and plans to grow its fleet to 10 aircraft by the end of 2023.

Lynx fares start at $99.