TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lutz woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-4 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said at 4:18 a.m., a 30-year-old Lakeland man was heading east on the interstate when he crashed into the back of the 65-year-old woman’s SUV.

Troopers said the man crashed again into the center guardrail while the woman’s SUV spun clockwise before becoming disabled in the center and outside lanes.

Shortly after the initial crash, a Jeep Wrangler struck the woman’s SUV, hiding the left side of the vehicle. Troopers said this crash knocked the SUV into the center guardrail as well.

The Lutz woman was taken to Celebration Hospital where she died of her injuries. The FHP said the Lakeland man did not suffer any injuries, but the two Jeep occupants both were hospitalized, with one of them suffering serious injuries.

Troopers said they investigating the crash.