TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old Lutz man was arrested Sunday for threatening to commit a mass shooting after deputies said he posted images of himself with what appeared to be several firearms.

Deputies said Corey Anderson, 18, of Lutz was arrested after he posted the images which appeared to show him with a handgun, a rifle, and a tactical style vest.

The photo was posted with a caption that read, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Detectives determined the handgun and rifle were “airsoft guns” but called the type of post “unacceptable.”

“This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats.

Chronister came down hard on the threat, saying his team of law enforcement officers takes school threats “very seriously.”

Anderson was arrested in Lutz and charged with a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

