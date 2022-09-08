TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country music superstar Luke Combs is bringing his world tour to Raymond James Stadium on July 8, 2023.

The artist’s world tour will span three continents and 16 countries with 35 concerts in the lineup.

The tour will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. “The Bootleggers,” Combs’ official fan club, will be able to access tickets on Sept. 14 as well.