Lucky Dill employees still looking for rest of final paychecks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In December, the Lucky Dill restaurant off Boy Scout Road in Tampa shut down after only being open a little more than a year. Employees were told not to come back.

The landlord evicted the restaurant owners, WSLD, LLC. Attorneys for the company tell us they filed and handled the company’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy back in September. That case was dismissed on Dec. 20.

But issues with the bank and now the eviction left employees out of luck with getting their final paycheck.

Employees reached out to 8 On Your Side when they didn’t get their paychecks. After our first story aired, they got a portion of their wages and were promised the rest soon after.

On Friday, one employee contacted News Channel 8 and said they still haven’t received the rest of their pay.

“We were told that we are getting half or a quarter of what was owed to us and then we would get the rest of it within a week. Today is the end of day five and we haven’t received anything,” said Benjamin Kline.

Kline said he received two letters. The second stated the attorney’s for the owner of the company promised the balance of their paychecks in five days. But they haven’t gotten anything and is frustrated.





“It was a joke. They’re just trying to cover their tracks saying they were gonna pay us when they’re not going to pay us anything,” he said.

8 On Your Side tried calling the attorneys, however, they didn’t call back and they weren’t at their office when News Channel 8 stopped by for a comment and some answers.

