Lucky Dill employees finally receive 3 weeks worth of pay

TAMPA (WFLA) – It’s days before Christmas and employees at the Lucky Dill in Tampa feel anything but lucky. Their restaurant shut down and they were left without a final paycheck.

Many of these employees were agonizing over what to do. Not only were they left jobless, but they say they never got three weeks worth of pay. Today they were able to get some of that money here at the company’s attorney’s office — but this is not the end of their fight for their funds.

“It was rocky working there, but we all liked each other so much. We stayed because we like the people that we work with,” says Cheryl Howard.

She works in the bakery at the Lucky Dill in Tampa or at least she did until a week ago.

“An hour before I was set to arrive I got that message; don’t come in. The Dill was shut down,” says Howard.

The landlord evicted the restaurant owners — WSLD, LLC. Attorneys for the company tell us they filed and handled the company’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy back in September. That case was dismissed on Dec. 20.

But issues with the bank and now the eviction left employees out of luck with getting their final paycheck.

“I can’t say one bad thing about anybody, but with our paychecks, I’ve never had issues like this with a company,” says Howard.

Issues Howard says were around before they even shut down their doors. Monday afternoon, attorneys reached out to 8 On Your Side saying they would be able to pay for at least 50% of every employee’s paycheck.

As employees showed up to their location in downtown Tampa one sous chef said it meant a lot to get some of the money as he would now be able to have money for Christmas and food for his family.

The money paid Monday is only half of what employees were owed. They’re told the rest should be paid by Friday.