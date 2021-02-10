Loved ones of teen killed on Super Bowl Sunday praying for answers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Karen Delgado watched in horror as the car ran over her stepson. She says it was intentional.

“When she started to leave, instead of just leaving, she saw the child in the street and she proceeded to run him over,” said Delgado. “She went for him.”

Delgado’s stepson, Jason Lopez Jr, died from his injuries. It happened in the parking lot of The Place at Carrollwood apartment complex just after 8:30 on Sunday night during the Super Bowl. A memorial now sits a few feet from where he was killed.

Deputies say a physical confrontation took place minutes before the crash and the driver of the car is believed to have been involved in the initial fight.

At some point, shots were fired toward the driver, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, a woman in her early twenties, was taken to the Citrus Park Emergency Room, where she was last listed in critical condition.

Delgado says the female driver started the altercation and was trying to get away when she hit Lopez Jr.

“She literally ran over him and sat over his body. Everybody was screaming for her to stop the car and she was just trying to get away. She wouldn’t stop. She kept accelerating. There was smoke everywhere.” said Delgado. “She was over his body for a good minute and a half.”

“We are extremely saddened by the tragedy that resulted from a meaningless fight,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “A child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of adults who engaged in a verbal dispute and allowed it to escalate.”

The sheriff’s office said detectives interviewed witnesses and working to figure out who fired the shots.

No arrests have been made at this point and the motive is under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to aid with financial expenses

If you have any information on this incident, please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.