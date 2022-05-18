TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group wedding ceremony will kick off Pride Month in Tampa this year.

The Hillsborough County Clerk and Comptroller will host the “Love is Love” community wedding ceremony for 50 couples on June 2 at 9:30 a.m.

The ceremony will take place in the Joe Chillura Courthouse Square, located at 600 E Kennedy Blvd.

Registration is now open online for the first 50 couples. The clerk has waived the normal $30 ceremony fee.

Registration must be complete by May 27 unless capacity has been reached. A marriage license must be obtained between April 1 and May 27 to participate in the ceremony.

Couples will receive a commemorative marriage certificate, mailed within a week of the ceremony.

Each couple must provide their marriage license and identification prior to the ceremony. Couples are asked to limit the number of guests to four people.