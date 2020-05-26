Loud party leads to fights, gunfire and murder in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Late Saturday night, the music became annoying outside of Rebecca Ventura’s home in the 3400 block of 48th Street North in Tampa.

She didn’t call police until the party next door became violent.

“The music was extremely, so I looked out my window around 12:30 and there were people fist fighting in the street, so I called 911,” said Ventura.

Police arrived and asked people in the street to go back into their yard and to turn down the music, but they didn’t shut down the party.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said at that time, no laws were being broken and there weren’t that many people at the party.

Ventura said moments after police left the scene, the music cranked back up and cars started blocking her driveway as the party grew more out of control.

“So I called again, and at this point, I was kind of disgruntled because I couldn’t get out of my driveway. I was held hostage in my own house,” said Ventura.

Police returned to the scene, but again they didn’t shut down the party.

“All of a sudden, I hear ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and people started screaming,” said Ventura.

Shots were fired at the party. One person was killed and two others suffered gunshot wounds.

“People were out in front of my house, like young girls were wailing and crying and laying on the ground because their friend had been shot,” said Ventura.

Chelsey Lopez lives next door and one of the bullets fired that night went through her front window.

“When he unloaded his clip, he actually shot into my house and the bullet ricocheted off my TV and landed right in front of my door,” said Lopez.

One of the shooting victims was laying near her front door.

“It was crazy, I just seen like 20 people running back and forth. There were people crying. The guy is laid out. One gentleman is right in front of my porch. He got shot and he was crying on the phone,” said Lopez.

Both witnesses say the shooting could have been avoided if police had shut down the party when they were first called.

“I feel like if they had just shut down the party the first time when it was 12:30 and they were disturbing the peace, clearly, that none of this would have happened. I was basically ignored and now someone is dead,” said Ventura.

Tampa police have not identified the victims. A spokesperson for the police department said the murder is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.