TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lottery ticket sold in Tampa is worth more than $121,000.

The Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Public located at 13178 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the game’s evening draw. The winning numbers were 5, 13, 15, 16 and 31.

The $1 game can be played at any Florida Lottery retailer. Players can select five numbers from 1 through 36 and a draw time for a chance to win about $100,000.

The Florida Lottery holds Fantasy 5 drawings every day at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.