Lottery drawing for dogs seized happening Thursday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nearly 300 dogs who experienced neglect and lived in deplorable conditions are getting ready to find their forever homes.

The dogs were seized from a Tampa breeder in September, and have since been on the mend, and truly coming back to life.

Over the weekend, more than 1,400 people applied to enter a lottery to adopt a dog. The drawing for the lottery will take place on Thursday.

Sunday is the big day when hopefully all of the dogs will go home and get the life they deserve.

However, the Pet Resource Center in Hillsborough County says there are plans in place to keep an eye on the dogs.

“We have three annual check-ups on the dogs to make sure they are still in the adoptive home, says Scott Trebatoski, Department Director at the Pet Resource Center.

He says they hope to have a reunion each year for three years where those who adopted dogs can show they are well taken care of.

If someone doesn’t accept the invitation, or cannot go, the Pet Resource Center will either make a phone call or visit the home where the dog is living.