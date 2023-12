TAMPA (WFLA) – Just two days before Christmas, two hikers found themselves lost in the Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve in Hillsborough County.

Unable to find their way back to the entrance of the preserve, a call was made to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said on a social media post.

With the help of the Aviation Unit and night vision goggles, deputies say they managed to navigate the swampy area and located the hikers.

The two men were escorted back to the entrance.