TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Home for the holidays is extra meaningful for Capt. Roy Furr, a longtime Delta Air Lines pilot.

Furr reunited with his family on the same day as his retirement. His children were all smiles as they surprised him upon his arrival with their mom at Tampa International Airport Wednesday evening.

His final flight was from Frankfurt, Germany, to JFK International Airport in New York.

“To have my family here is awesome,” Furr said. “It’s a tremendous feeling to have them do that after what my crew did for me coming from Frankfurt to Kennedy. That was unbelievable. This is better. My family. My little grandbaby.”

Furr’s son, Brandon, brought balloons that symbolize his father’s nearly three-decade career as a Delta pilot.

“This is the globe cause he’s international,” Brandon Furr said. “He’s flown everywhere.”

“He’s been a big role model for us and all the younger men in the family,” said Joan Lastra, Furr’s son-in-law.

Furr’s daughter and son-in-law are also grateful to be celebrating their first Thanksgiving with their 9-month-old daughter.

“I’m thankful for my family, my beautiful healthy daughter, hopefully more kids in the future and I’m glad we’re all here in this moment,” Lastra said.

This special moment comes after many holidays when the Furr family couldn’t be all together.

“[My dad’s] missed a lot of Christmases,” Brandon Furr said. “He’s even flown on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, even some Thanksgivings. It sucked, but you know, I can understand it’s part of the job.”

Furr said a highlight of his job has been helping families reunite, not just in time for the holidays.

“To see the expression on people’s faces that haven’t seen their grandparents or their children and to knowing that you’re uniting people, bringing people together, it’s a good feeling,” Furr said. “Not just for the holidays, it’s just year round.”

During his career with Delta, Furr spent more than 18,000 hours in the skies, which equates to being airborne for 775 days.

His children said they look forward to hearing what he has to say during grace before their Thanksgiving dinner.