‘Long time coming’: Suspect charged in two separate murders of Tampa women

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police announced first-degree murder charges for a 40-year-old Tampa man in the deaths of two separate women from 2021.

Police said Damien Marshall was named as a person of interest in both homicides using surveillance, DNA, and other techniques. He was originally arrested on Nov. 16 for failure to register as a sex offender, which he is still in jail for. The murder charges were added following an investigation.

The first victim, identified as Linda Harris, was found dead by construction workers in a home set for demolition on East Sligh Avenue on Sept. 27. She suffered from upper-body trauma and her death was eventually ruled a homicide.

The next victim, a 25-year-old homeless woman identified as just “Jenny”, was found by police on Nov. 2 after they were called to the area of 9th Street and Fairbanks Avenue in Sulfur Springs.

Lucas Wehle describes Jenny De Leon as fun-loving and someone who brightened a room.

“She had such a big heart and really cared a lot about making other people feel good about themselves,” Wehle said. “Just loved having fun and just didn’t take life too seriously, which I think a lot of us could learn from.”

Jenny was a transgender woman. Wehle met her through PFLAG Tampa, an LGBTQ+ support group. He says Jenny was like family.

“It’s just devastating to me,” Wehle said. “I’m glad that you know, this person’s off the streets so that they’re not causing any more harm to any more people and any other families but you know it she’s still not here.”

The Human Rights Campaign says Jenny was one of nearly 60 transgender or gender non-conforming people killed last year. Wehle sees it getting worse before it gets better.

“The intersectionality issues right of trans people of color, specifically trans women of color that we’re losing at an astronomical rate and increasingly rate every year is just it just really impacts my life and you know, breaks my heart in a huge way,” Wehle said. “This is such a hard thing, you know, I don’t believe like justice has ever really served here. You know, I’ve worked in the trans community as long as I’ve been out as a trans person myself and so we’re going on like 13 years now and this is just, it’s very disheartening.”