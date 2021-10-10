‘Long live Misty’: Town ‘n’ Country family honors hit-and-run victim with balloon release

TOWN N COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) – Misty Moran’s family held a balloon release Sunday night in her honor. It’s been two weeks since Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

“We just put prayers on paper and put them up on balloons,” said Duane Moran, Misty’s husband. “It’s definitely… it’s hard. Even two weeks later, it’s very hard.”

Duane said he was with his wife for 25 years.

“So all of our adult life, we’ve been together. I don’t know no other way. It’s a big change especially for my son,” he said.

He told 8 On Your Side he’ll never forget the night of Sept. 28.

“We had to see stuff that we didn’t want to see… and it’ll never be taken out,” he said.

Troopers say Misty was crossing Hillsborough Avenue when she was hit by a car.

“She was all the way in the middle lane. She had about 10 feet left to go… but the guy was… according to him, he was stomping through,” Duane said.

Jesus Diaz, 18, was the driver arrested for her death. According to troopers, he was driving at a high rate of speed.

Duane said speeding is a major, everyday problem on Hillsborough Avenue.

“Even as we speak, you can tell the cars are going over 45. And when they’re racing… the guy who hit her was going over 100 which shouldn’t be done in a place… I mean there’s a motel and apartments. Everything’s around here,” he said.

He hopes what happened to his wife will highlight the danger on that road and prompt change.