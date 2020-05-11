Long-awaited water bottle fill stations unveiled at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport announced some exciting and long-awaited news Monday.

Airport officials posted a video on Twitter Monday morning showing water bottle fill stations that have been installed throughout the airport.

The airport has been teasing the highly-requested water bottle fill stations for more than a year now. In the video announcement, the airport displays some of the many comments they’re received over the years requesting the stations.

“You all have asked…and asked…and asked,” the video says. “And we’re answering.”

This may be the best news you've heard all 2020… pic.twitter.com/87kEMH0g5K — Tampa Intl Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) May 11, 2020

The fill stations are sensor-activated, so they don’t require users to touch anything or press a button like a typical water fountain. It’s not clear yet exactly how many stations were installed and where they are located in the airport.

