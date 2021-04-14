Local veterans react to Pres. Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Joe Biden says he will withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan this fall.

Col. DJ Reyes, a 34-year U.S. veteran, rose to the rank of colonel spending a majority of his time in Afghanistan and the Middle East. 

He says the decision by the president was not unexpected and describes it as complex.

“It is incredibly challenging, that’s an understatement. I can’t imagine the pressure that is on him right now. To make that decision but he has to make a decision. Because if he doesn’t then we end up in perpetuity in another endless war,” Col. Reyes said.

According to the president’s press secretary President Biden consulted with former President Bush and President Obama about this decision.

Biden’s plan is to pull out all American forces by Sept. 11. The decision marks perhaps the most significant foreign policy decision for Biden in the early going of his presidency.

There are roughly 7,000 NATO forces still in Afghanistan in addition to the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops.

