Local Phi Beta Sigma chapter donates hundreds to Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sigma Xi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, donated hundreds of dollars to a local charity this week to help with COVID-19 relief.

The chapter’s leadership, including WFLA’s Rod Carter who serves as second vice president, presented Metropolitan Ministries with a $715 check. That money was donated directly from members of the chapter.

The chapter president, Zannie Mount, also a WFLA employee, said it’s the fraternity’s mission to help those in need.

“Although we only started this chapter a few months ago, one of the things we want to do is help people in our community,” Mount said.

Here’s a look at what Metropolitan Ministries has been able to do:

25,000 food boxes provided (each containing 36 meals)

1,500 home deliveries and essential items

350,000 grab-and-go meals served

Purchased $600,000 in food

$1.4 million paid directly to landlords and utility companies to prevent homelessness

1,500 families have received financial assistance

The organization was grateful for this donation.

“This will go so far to help those that are struggling with the coronavirus and those that are not struggling with the coronavirus,” said Cindy Sofarelli with Metropolitan Ministries.

