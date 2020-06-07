Local organization holds listening session for city, county and state leaders in wake of protests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In wake of the unrest across the country and here at home, Safe and Sound Hillsborough held a town hall meeting Saturday to address a path moving forward.

In fact, that’s what the virtual community discussion was called, Moving Forward.

The panel discussion included leaders from across Tampa Bay including Tampa’s police chief, mayor, the Hillsborough County sheriff and city council members. State representatives and senators were also present.

The organizer told 8 On Your Side’s Rod Carter the whole point of the event was to be a listening session so community members could layout concerns and a way to change.

8 On Your Side talked to Safe and Sound Executive Director Freddy Barton about why this is important. View his interview in the video player above.

Click here to watch entire presentation.

