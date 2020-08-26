Local non-profits struggling during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly one-third of all nonprofits could close during the pandemic, according to a recent survey done by the Charities Aid Foundation of America.

The pandemic has forced many Florida non-profits to pivot after losing funding.

Nearly 57 percent of charities surveyed said they started new fundraising activities in the past two months to offset losing money in the pandemic.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay was one of them.

“One thing that we’ve done during this pandemic is provide COVID-19 testing,” said Executive Director Clara Reynolds. “That’s helped generate some funding so we can continue to keep our doors open.”

The Centre for Women also took a hit. They lost a major longtime funding source.

“We learned in early July that we were not getting any funding from them because they said they changed their priorities and they are not funding legacy organizations,” said Ann Madsen, the executive director.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: