Local non-profit organizations help provide food, clothing for struggling farmworkers

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – They’re often a forgotten part of the population, but without migrant workers, we wouldn’t have fresh food on our tables.

On Saturday, non-profit organizations came together for a food and clothing drive to help workers provide for their families during this troubling time.

“They work everyday, every day picking up vegetables,” said Colectivo Arbol organizer Issaret Jeffers.

The mission of Colectivo Arbol is to support families working on Florida’s farms.

Jeffers’ organization partnered with other non-profits, such as Changing Rooms USA, to give out essential items to families in need, especially with many farmworkers out of work because of the pandemic.

“Anything that we take in as donations, we bring it right back out to the community totally free of charge,” said Paloma Martinez, the founder of Changing Rooms USA.

Martinez drove in from Orlando with two trucks filled with donations of food and clothing.

“We had 10 racks of clothing out here. Everything in hangers. We want to change the way we do charity so people feel like they’re shopping and they don’t feel like they’re getting a handout,” she said.

Organizers also brought a doctor to Saturday afternoon’s charity event to help answer any questions the families had about the COVID-19 pandemic.

