Local non-profit horse rescue to host grand opening event at new location in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – RVR Horse Rescue is hosting a grand opening event at their new home in Plant City this weekend.

The non-profit horse rescue relocated to Plant City from their Riverview location due to flooding and a changing landscape.

The all-volunteer organization rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes horses that have gone through abuse, neglect, or injury.

“You see them put on weight and regain their health and their spirits come alive where their personalities come out and then you see someone come along and fall in love with them and want to bring them home,” RVR Horse Rescue Vice President Kelly Ford said.

RVR Horse Rescue’s grand opening will also include its annual fundraising event. All donations go directly to the care and rehabilitation of the horses.

“It’s an amazing process to watch. It’s very individualized, some horses bounce back very quickly and others it takes months before they are healthy again. We have an amazing crew here of volunteers dedicated to bringing them back to health,” Ford said.

Visitors will get the chance to tour the ranch, learn about rescuing efforts and meet some of the horses. There will also be games, raffles, food and a live DJ at the event.

The event is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1710 W State Road 60 in Plant City.

For more information about volunteering or adopting a horse, you can visit RVR Horse Rescue’s website.