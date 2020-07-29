Local NAACP helps to keep late John Lewis’ civil rights legacy alive

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In March of 1965, John Lewis’ skull was fractured as he was beaten during a march for voting rights.

On Wednesday, the late civil rights leader’s body headed home for its final resting place. He succumbed to pancreatic cancer nearly two weeks ago.

The life he lived in between those two events, was one of service and giving back.

Tampa Bay Congresswoman Kathy Castor saw it first hand working alongside the civil rights icon in congress.

“He never really embraced those terms, civil rights icon. He was a very humble person, very down to earth,” the congresswoman said.

That humble spirit is inspiring a new generation of political leaders, like Florida State Representative Fentric Driskell.

“Congressman Lewis understood that the road to freedom… true freedom in this country, was a very long one. He literally laid his life on the line time and time again to advance America as far down that road as possible,” Representative Driskell said.

The president of the Hillsborough Branch of the NAACP is hosting two candidate forums, one July 29 and the other June 30.

Although planned before the congressman’s death, they’re a fitting tribute to his life’s work. Work that Yvette Lewis said, isn’t done.

“We’re hoping that when they gutted the civil rights bill, that they add it back to make sure everyone has a fair and equal opportunity to cast their votes,” Lewis said.

