TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The need for more affordable housing is growing in Tampa. Right now, workers are building 17 new, affordable homes on lots owned by the city.

Darrick Fullwood has seen many changes in East Tampa. He grew up in this neighborhood.

“We have seen it when it was a blighted community, crime, and drug-ridden,” Fullwood said.

He knows the struggle families experience in this community because his family experienced similar struggles.

“Probably lived in eight houses in this neighborhood because we couldn’t afford to pay rent or own a home,” Fullwood said.

Fullwood knew one day he wanted to give back.



The mayor’s second infill project has started. The city took 15 empty lots and provided them to developers to build affordable homes. The developers are minority and women-owned. Fullwood is one of the developers.

“I used to say it would be good one day if the people of East Tampa could build back East Tampa,” Fullwood said.

Mayor Jane Castor says she made a goal of 10,000 affordable homes by 2027. Right now, the city has more than half of those homes.

“We are doing all we can to address this housing crisis,” Castor said.

17 affordable homes to be built and sold to income-eligible homebuyers. The average price of the homes is $200,000.

Fullwood hopes what he’s doing inspires the next generation.

“I thought it would be a beacon of hope for the youth to see that someone can come from this neighborhood and be one of the developers to build back our community,” Fullwood said.

Mayor Castor says the city is already working on Infill project 3, which will take 95 city-owned lots and provide those to developers to build affordable homes.