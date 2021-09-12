Local group holds kickball tournament to raise money for childhood cancer charity in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The employees of Power Home Remodeling in Tampa showed out Sunday for some kickball with a purpose.

The group hosted a tournament as part of the company’s annual fundraising effort for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for various forms of childhood cancer.

“We have a local hero who’s going through cancer and to be able to meet her and see her, we get the feel for why we raise money is so important,” Mike McEvoy told 8 On Your Side.

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling

This year’s event took place at Gadsden Park.

So far this year, the group has raised $935,000.