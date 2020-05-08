Local group donates 100 computers to families with multiple children in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite having to finish the school year through distance learning, the process of learning online hasn’t been easy for every child and family, especially for those without access to a computer. To help, a Hillsborough County charity group is helping bridge the digital divide.

Computer Mentors Group is donating 100 computers, which will include a monitor, keyboard and mouse, to Hillsborough County students in need. The laptops will be going to families with multiple school-aged children so each child has easy access to online learning.

“The (Hillsborough County) school district has done a wonderful job of lending 38,000 computers to families that need them,” said Ralph Smith, the director and founder of Computer Mentors. “But there is still a gap of families that have multiple school-aged children because the school district was only able to provide one computer per family.”

Computer Mentors Group says it wants to continue giving laptops to every student in need, however, it needs the community’s help. If you have a laptop you’d like to donate, click here.

