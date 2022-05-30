TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — United States Army Corporal Frank Gross was 25 years old when he was killed by an enemy bomb in Afghanistan July 16, 2011.

“A piece of me was ripped out of my heart,” Craig Gross, Gross’ dad said.

Corporal Gross was in Afghanistan for just 21 days when was killed by an enemy bomb. His dad remembered the last conversation they had via Skype.

“We were talking to him on the video, he was actually dressing and putting his rucksack on, the whole nine yards and his night vision goggles his helmet, the whole nine yards and then like towards the end of our conversation he says to my wife and me ‘Guys I got to get going I got to get to work,'” Craig said.

Days following that conversation, military personnel delivered the heartbreaking news to the Gross family.

“I didn’t want to hear what they had to say and to be quite honest with you, right at that very moment, my life, my life was turned upside down,” he said.

The Corporal’s dad said his thoughts of joining the military started early. A dream the soldier pursued after graduating with his masters from Full Sail University.

“He was just a little kid and he had all kinds of Army stuff in his bedroom, and it was like a dream for him to eventually become a solider.”

Keeping his memory alive is his family’s goal.

“I know that I’ll see him again but until then everyday for us is Memorial Day,” he said.