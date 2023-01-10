TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As pirates prepare to take over Tampa during Gasparilla later this month, authorities are ramping up security.

The annual celebration is one of the city’s largest events and officials are making sure it is safe.

Gasparilla draws in hundreds of thousands of people, so you know it can get rowdy. Dozens of local and federal agencies got together on Tuesday to prepare and coordinate their safety plan ahead of the big event.

“We talk about things that have happened and things that we can improve,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw, Tampa Police Department.

During a training session, agencies are coming together to create a safety plan. Bercaw said it’s about exercising possible scenarios and responding quickly.

“Things and decisions that we make here impact us in ways that we don’t even know,” he said.

From the fire marshal to Tampa Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard, it’s all hands on deck for a fun and safe Gasparilla. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 300 of its deputies will be ready to respond to any situation.

“We try to prepare for each the best we can, and have all of our areas communicate so we know how each other will respond,” said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

With warmer weather this year compared to last year, an even larger crowd is expected.

“We need to make sure people are operating safe and there’s no accidents on the water,” Lusczynski said.