Local companies surprise frontline workers with pies in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two local companies partnered Friday to help deliver pies to frontline workers in Tampa.

Bake More Pies and Mike’s Pies whipped up some delicious baked treats and then hand-delivered them to Advent Health Tampa, Advent Health Carrollwood and St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa.

Friday’s surprise delivery helped the two companies kickstart the holidays by giving thanks to local frontline workers.

