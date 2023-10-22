TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local charity helped a single mom prepare for job interviews, with a makeover.

The “My Fairy Godfathers Foundation” is a non-profit organization that helps young girls and women who are overcoming adverse circumstances prepare for the workforce.

Founded by Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson, the organization has given women a “Gift of Beauty” since 2010. Not only do they provide a tool like “Dress for Success,” but also give them lifestyle support.

With “Dress for Success,” women are not only able to receive clothes for interviews but skills for the workforce.

A single Tampa mom, now 32 and pregnant with her fourth child, was a teen mom when she first got pregnant at 18 years old. She has gone through numerous surgeries for Crohn’s disease while transitioning from childhood to motherhood.

Now, she is receiving a complete makeover to empower her future.

“I feel like I can take on the world,” she said. “I feel great, I feel confident, I feel like I already have everything that I need.”

The mom of four is working as a parent liaison for Hillsborough Schools and helping others who are dealing with hardships.

Another woman receiving a makeover is a woman who lost her husband 10 years ago and had to find a job without much experience.

The third woman receiving a makeover is an immigrant from India who arrived with few workforce skills. The foundation also said she received help with her resumé and English language skills.