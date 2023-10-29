TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More videos are coming out on social media showing the moment when shots rang out in Ybor City, killing two people and injuring 18 more.

One of the videos was by livestreamer DasGasDom, who lives in the Tampa Bay area and happened to be recording at the time of the shooting.

The video showed the steamer, dressed as a Teletubby, speaking to a woman when the shots were fired, leading to panic as he and many other people ran from the scene.

“Yo no props is crazy ngl,” he wrote on X. “But hope everyone in the situation made it out safe”

Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said the shooting happened after a fight broke out between two groups of people.

“Between these two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” the chief said.

Tampa police said one person was killed at the scene while another died at a local hospital. Eighteen other people were also hospitalized, although the specifics of their injuries are unknown.

One man at the scene spoke to 8 On Your Side and said one of the deceased victims was his 14-year-old son. However, Tampa police have not confirmed the names or identities of the deceased.

Other videos on social media showed the panic of the shooting. One showed officers tending to the wounds of costumed victims while they bled on the sidewalk.

“We’re asking anybody that was out there that has video — and we know there are some out there cause we’ve seen them on social media — anybody that has video of this, to please report it to us,” Bercaw said. “Call our non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.”