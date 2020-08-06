1 dead, 1 injured after suspects jump into Tampa Bay following crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA (WFLA) – One person has died after jumping off the Howard Frankland Bridge after refusing to pull over for a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports an FHP trooper attempted a traffic stop. When the trooper discontinued his attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver continued down the bridge colliding with other vehicles near the 35 milepost on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

FHP reports the occupants fled from the vehicle and jumped off the bridge into Tampa Bay. FWC was able to take one suspect into custody and that person has transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Jason Penny with Tampa Fire Rescue says dive teams from the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue were called in to chase down the suspects swam away.

“It is dynamic when you have a scene like this with tons of witnesses, you have an idea of what you think happened, but information can change literally from one second to the next,” Penny said.

Fire rescue agencies from Pinellas County, and the U.S. Coast Guard were also on scene in hopes of rescuing both suspects causing major delays in the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

“You know, it’s typical of Florida, we see these nutty things happen,” Penny said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol drugs were found in the car by FHP troopers.

The two right lanes have since reopened.

