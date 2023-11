TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle is reportedly on fire following a crash on I-4 westbound and the Selmon Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FDOT is also reporting that the two left lanes are blocked at the Selmon Connector.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.