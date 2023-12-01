TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Federal agencies are cracking down on crimes against postal workers.

Postal Inspectors and federal law enforcement officials held a news conference in Tampa on Friday to announce the results of their effort to combat crimes against postal carriers. They were joined by members of the Tampa Police Department and State Attorney Susan Lopez.

The U.S Postal Service (USPS) and U.S. Postal Inspection Service launched Project Safe Delivery to “combat the recent rise in threats and attacks on letter carriers and mail theft incidents.”

Officials said that over a three-year period, they arrested 12 people in connection to seven separate mail carrier robberies in the district. It’s just a fraction of the arrests made nationwide.

According to the FBI, mail carriers are being targeted for their arrow lock keys, which are used to access the blue USPS collection boxes. As part of Project Safe Delivery, USPS is gradually replacing the antiquated arrow locks with electronic lock system. To date, the Postal Service has replaced 6,500 arrow locks, with plans to install 42,000 more nationwide.

Officials said mail thieves are using stolen personal information to commit identity theft and other financial crimes like check-altering. In response to mail thefts, robberies and violent crimes against postal workers, Postal Inspectors upped the monetary reward for information leading to arrests in these cases.

According to USPS, Americans can take several steps to protect their mail and letter carriers, including:

Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of being victimized by simply removing your mail from your mailbox every day.

Deposit outgoing mail through a number of secure manners including inside your local Post Office or at your place of business or by handing it to a letter carrier.

Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

Become involved and engaged in your neighborhood via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information.

Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious, or you see someone following your carrier, call 911.

Americans are encouraged to report stolen mail as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint to the Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/report or calling 877-876-2455. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to report allegations of Postal Service employee misconduct, including attempts to corrupt a Postal Service employee, to the USPS OIG at 1-888-877-7644 or www.uspsoig.gov.