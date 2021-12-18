LIVE: Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade returns in 2021

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is scheduled to hold its largest lighted boat parade Saturday evening along the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa.

The parade begins at the southern tip of Davis Islands, travels through the Convention Center basin and up to the Heights where the boats will turn around and travel to Sparkman Wharf where judging takes place and the parade ends.

Judges are pairs from Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Event organizers said the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners of the sailboat and motorboat competitions will each receive a trophy.

