TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa firefighters worked to put out a big house fire early Monday morning.

Eagle 8 spotted the fire as it blazed with flames and smoke visible from the roof.

The fire appeared to be at the intersection of James Street and Taliaferro Avenue near Ybor City.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the initial report determined that the house was abandoned before the fire. A passerby called 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.