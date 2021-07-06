WATCH: Tampa city officials discuss Tropical Storm Elsa readiness

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa city officials are holding a press conference on the city’s readiness plans for Tropical Storm Elsa.

As of this report, Hillsborough County is under a tropical storm warning, hurricane warning, flood watch, and storm warning.

Tampa residents who have questions on the storm can call Tampa’s Emergency Hotline at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at 1-833-TPA-INFO (872-4636). They also text TAMPAREADY to 888-777 or TAMPALISTA (for Spanish) to 888-777 for emergency alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss