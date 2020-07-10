Hillsborough Co. sergeant arrested, fired for pointing gun at man’s head and threatening him

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff Office announced Friday it has arrested and fired one of its own sergeants after he pointed a gun at man’s head and threatened him.

The sheriff’s office said early Thursday morning, deputies came in contact with a person near the intersection of N. Nebraska Avenue and Annie Street East who was suspected of leaving DACCO Behavioral Health Center after he was inadvertently taken there from HCSO’s detention facilities.

The individual was taken into custody as deputies tried to positively identify him. When he refused to confirm his identity, Sergeant Janak Amin pointed a gun at the man’s head and threatened his life because he would not provide his name, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Deputies say the man was not armed and was not aggressive toward the deputies.

Other deputies and another supervisor at the scene intervened to de-escalate the situation, HCSO said.

Amin was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was terminated from his position with HCSO.

“There is no question, this incident is detestable and not representative of who we are as a law enforcement agency,” said Chronister. “When a member of our team breaks the oath they have taken and the law, it erodes the sacred trust we have with the community that we have worked so. hard to earn. As your sheriff, I will always fight for and protect victims and peruse lawbreakers, even if it’s one of our own. I want to also commend the deputies who came forward to immediately came forward to report this most egregious act. While I know it was difficult to do so, this is the type of transparency we must have as a law enforcement agency, whose mission is to serve, protect and defend the community while preserving the rights and dignity of all.”

Per the sheriff’s office records, deputies have conducted four administrative investigations on Amin, including the failure to respond to a subpoena, discourtesy and profanity/gestures, careless handling of equipment, and damage to or loss of a motor vehicle from an avoidable traffic crash. The earliest listed investigation dates back to March of 2000. He was suspended during two of the investigations.

