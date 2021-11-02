LIVE: ‘Resolution reached’ after teen shot and killed at Tampa cop’s home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The parents of Bradley Hulett, the 15-year-old who was shot and killed by his friend in 2019, and will hold a press conference with Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren on Tuesday to announce the details of a resolution in the case.

Hulett was shot and killed at a Tampa police officer’s home on Dec. 13, 2019. Christopher Bevan, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was charged with manslaughter in the teen’s death.

According to an affidavit, the teens left school and went to their friend’s home in the Lithia area. Hulett was playing computer games while Bevan two other friends wandered into the main bedroom, and an attached bathroom and found the gun. The affidavit noted there was no safe in the main bedroom area.

According to the report, one of the boys said “let’s go scare Bradley.” Then they brought the gun into the room where Hulett was playing computer games. Deputies said Bevan had the gun and was “waiving it around.”

“What if it’s loaded?”, he asked, according to the report. Then it went off.

“There was a gun in one of my friend’s dad’s rooms and we didn’t think it was loaded,” one teen said in a frantic 911 call. “There was one in the chamber and it went off and hit one of my friends.”

Hulett was rushed to Brandon Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The shooting happened in the home of Edwin Perez, a Tampa police officer and one of the boys’ father. Perez was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but Police Chief Brian Dugan decided to suspend Perez for failing to properly secure his firearm in his home.

Bevan was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm. Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said Bevan had mistakenly believed the gun was unloaded and did not mean to shoot his friend.

Warren and Hulett’s parents are providing an update on the case now. You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

This story is developing.