TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Adamo Drive in Tampa on Thursday morning.

Police said the 38-year-old was heading east on Adamo, when a Honda driver cut him off and collided with his motorcycle.

The unidentified officer suffered serious injuries, including a possible femur fracture.

Police plan to cite the Honda driver, a 54-year-old woman, for her role in the crash. Police said she remained at the scene and was cooperating with them.

Police have blocked off Adamo Drive between North 22nd Street and North 34th Street for the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.